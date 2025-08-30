Centre fully supports Assam eviction drives: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asserted that the Centre “completely supports” the state government’s ongoing eviction drive, pointing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in the state the previous day as evidence.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma said Shah had clearly stated that Assam and the entire country would be freed of illegal infiltrators, while the BJP-led state government’s efforts to remove encroachments were being opposed by the Congress. “The Centre completely supports the Assam government’s eviction drive and will extend all possible help to ensure its logical conclusion,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that evictions would continue as the government is committed to freeing encroached land. Since assuming office in May 2021, Sarma claimed that over 160 sq km of land has been cleared of encroachment. He added that all unauthorised occupation of forest land, Village Grazing Reserves (VGR), Professional Grazing Reserves (PGR), Satras, Namghars, and other public areas would be removed in a phased manner.



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Sarma acknowledged that most people displaced due to the drive belong to the Bengali-speaking Muslim community, who argue that their ancestors had settled in these areas after losing land in the riverine ‘Char’ regions due to Brahmaputra erosion.

On the issue of infiltration, Sarma said Assam is taking action on two fronts: against both recent immigrants and those who entered post-1971. “Foreigners who have come post-1971 and are residing in the state are being pushed back under the Immigrant Expulsion Act, which empowers us to do so,” he said. Regarding fresh entrants, he added, “We are pushing them back as soon as they attempt to enter the state from neighbouring Bangladesh. The process of pushback is on and will continue.”