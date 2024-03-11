The Central Government of India is expected to announce the rules and regulations for the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today, March 11.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently asserted that the CAA would be notified before the Lok Sabha elections and reiterated that the Act does not take away anyone's citizenship as it lacks such provision.

"Our Muslim brothers are being misled and instigated (against the CAA). The CAA is only meant to give citizenship to those who came to India after facing persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It is not for snatching anyone's Indian citizenship," Shah said.



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He also stated that the CAA was a promise of the Congress government and accused them of backtracking on their assurance to provide Indian citizenship to refugees persecuted in the aforementioned countries.

The code of conduct might likely be implemented anytime in March.

The regulations are ready and an online portal for the entire procedure, which will be carried out digitally, is already in place.