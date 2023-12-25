The Government of India (GoI) and the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) are gearing up for a historic signing ceremony on December 29 in New Delhi. This pact is seen as a significant step towards lasting peace and offers an unprecedented economic boost and strong protections for indigenous communities.

The ULFA leadership (pro-talk faction), including Anup Chetia and Arvind Rajkhowa, have commenced critical discussions in New Delhi today. The peace agreement's final draft is under careful examination by the Union Government and is expected to be ratified by the end of the year. The agreement includes provisions for Assam's economic revival, resolution of delimitation issues, and safeguarding of indigenous rights.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed commitment to securing a peace accord with ULFA's pro-talk faction soon. Sarma has called for an end to violent activities in Assam and urged all ULFA factions to recognize the negative impact of their actions on regional development.

Despite challenges and recent attempts by the anti-talk faction of ULFA to disrupt the peace process, the region looks forward to a new era of peace and prosperity.

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