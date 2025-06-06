The family of Namrata Bora, a 25-year-old woman from Assam who died in a tragic road accident in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district, has demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

The father of the deceased has urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to personally intervene and ensure justice.

Namrata died in the early hours of Wednesday after the car she was travelling in collided with a stationary truck while returning from Shillong to Guwahati. The incident occurred at Shangbangla in Ri Bhoi district around 4:44 am. While Namrata succumbed to her injuries at Nongpoh Civil Hospital, the other passengers in the vehicle sustained only minor injuries.

However, the case has taken a serious turn after allegations emerged that the car was being driven by the son of an Assam AIUDF MLA. A video that surfaced online, reportedly recorded inside the vehicle before the accident, shows five people in the car, contrary to the six mentioned in the initial police report.



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Namrata’s father, visibly shaken and emotional, said, “I am in a very disturbed state of mind. My only plea is that she should get justice. I have full faith in the justice system. I request our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure a proper and impartial investigation.”

He has already lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station in Guwahati, seeking a probe into the incident, especially considering the political connection. According to reports, Namrata and her friends had gone on a drive to Shillong but decided to return midway when the accident occurred.

Three of Namrata’s friends who survived the crash have now claimed that the MLA’s son, also a mutual friend, was behind the wheel at the time of the crash. The discrepancy between their version and the initial statement by Ri Bhoi police has raised questions about the accuracy of the investigation.

As of now, Meghalaya Police have not officially responded to these developments. The call for a high-level probe grows louder amid public concerns about transparency and accountability, particularly with the alleged involvement of a politician’s family member.