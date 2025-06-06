Gauhati University has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first institution in India to conduct experiments using the newly commissioned Superconducting Cyclotron at the Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC) in Kolkata. This breakthrough represents a major advance in Indian nuclear physics research.

The Cyclotron's capacity to reach particle energies between 400 and 500 million electron volts (MeV) far surpasses the 250 MeV limit of other Indian facilities, enabling unprecedented studies of atomic behaviour under extreme conditions.

The VECC Cyclotron's advanced capabilities allow scientists to delve into areas of nuclear physics previously out of reach for Indian researchers. While other facilities, such as the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai and the Inter University Accelerator Centre in New Delhi, can only achieve up to 250 MeV, VECC's higher energy range facilitates exploration into nuclear fission—a process crucial to understanding atomic interactions.

The pioneering experiment, which spanned two months, was led by Prof. Kushal Kalita of Gauhati University, alongside Dr. TK Ghosh and Amit Sen from VECC. The research concentrated on nuclear fission at high energies, contributing valuable insights to the field of nuclear physics. Prof. Kalita stated, “Working with VECC has allowed us to explore parts of nuclear fission that other Indian facilities can’t study because of their lower energy limits.”



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Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, expressed pride in the university's role in this advancement. He remarked, “Using the VECC Superconducting Cyclotron, which can reach energies up to 500 MeV, we can study how atoms behave in ways we couldn’t before. This experiment is a big step forward, and Gauhati University is proud to be part of it.” The successful execution of this experiment sets a precedent for future research and collaboration between Indian universities and research centres.

The use of the VECC Cyclotron not only opens new avenues for research but also signifies a step forward in the study of nuclear physics in India. The higher energy range and the resultant experimental possibilities mark significant progress in understanding atomic processes and encourage international academic collaboration.

This landmark achievement underscores the importance of advanced facilities in scientific research and highlights the critical role of the VECC Superconducting Cyclotron in propelling Indian nuclear physics to the forefront of global research efforts.