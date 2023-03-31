Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu on March 30 held a meeting in Guwahati to discuss the border issue between the two states.

''The CM level meeting on the Assam-Arunachal border was held today at Guwahati in an ambiance of camaraderie & cooperation to resolve all outstanding issues! As per the vision of HPM @narendramodi ji & under the guidance of HM @AmitShah ji, we are working towards resolving the vexed issue,'' Khandu tweeted.

Shri @himantabiswa ji and my shared commitment is to resolve the long pending border issues between the two friendly states. We are working hard to find an amicable solution. Happy that we have both made substantial progress. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/X4IXDss1Qa — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 30, 2023

Khandu further said that his and Assam Chief Minister's commitment is to resolve the long pending border issues between the two friendly states.

''We are working hard to find an amicable solution. Happy that we have both made substantial progress,'' Khandu added.

The Assam Government has formed regional committees for talks with Arunchal Pradesh over the inter-state boundary issues with the neighbouring state and in this regard, several rounds of talks between the Regional committees have been held in recent times.

After the Namsai declaration signed by Assam Chief Minister and Khandu last year, the regional committee jointly visited the area for the first time.

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