Citizens demand Dhubri–Phulbari bridge be named after Zubeen Garg

Public sentiment is growing in Dhubri to name the upcoming Dhubri–Phulbari Bridge after the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg. The demand gained momentum during a Sradhanjali programme held on Monday evening at GTB Road near PWD More, where hundreds of citizens gathered to pay tribute.

Organised by social activist Rezzak Khan, the event saw participation from people across different walks of life. Attendees lit candles, offered floral tributes, and signed a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister of Assam, urging that the bridge carry the name of the beloved singer.

“Zubeen Garg was not just a singer; he was an emotion for Assam and the Northeast. Naming this bridge, which connects his birthplace in Tura, Meghalaya, with his home state of Assam, would immortalise his legacy,” said Khan while addressing the crowd.



Also Read: Zubeen Garg: The voice that united a nation in song and sorrow

Since Zubeen Garg’s passing on Friday, grief has swept across Assam and adjoining states. Various organisations, educational institutions, and cultural bodies have held tribute events, from candlelight vigils to musical homages, celebrating the artist whose music transcended age and language.

Monday’s Sradhanjali was among the largest gatherings in Dhubri so far. Participants unanimously expressed that naming the Dhubri–Phulbari Bridge after Zubeen Garg would ensure that his cultural legacy remains etched in the region’s history. The memorandum, bearing hundreds of signatures, will be submitted to the Assam government in the coming days as public support continues to grow.