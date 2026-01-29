CM Himanta Biswa Sarma dedicates ₹313 Cr development projects in Golaghat

On the sidelines of the Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 29, dedicated major infrastructure and development projects worth ₹313 crore in Golaghat district.

The projects include the Padumoni–Rangajan Road built at a cost of ₹106 crore and the Golaghat–Merapani Road worth ₹104 crore, aimed at significantly improving regional connectivity. The chief minister also dedicated a Government Model Degree College constructed at a cost of ₹35 crore to strengthen higher education infrastructure in the area.

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Additionally, new academic buildings of Bezbarua Higher Secondary School and Balijan Higher Secondary School, constructed at costs of ₹7 crore and ₹8 crore respectively, were inaugurated. An Open Stage worth ₹4 crore was also dedicated to the public to promote cultural and community activities.

The chief minister said the projects would play a crucial role in boosting connectivity, education, healthcare access and overall community development across the constituency.

As part of the MMUA programme, CM Sarma also ceremonially distributed ₹10,000 seed capital to 36,873 women beneficiaries, reinforcing the state government’s focus on women-led entrepreneurship, self-reliance and grassroots economic growth.

Highlighting the role of women in Assam’s development journey, the chief minister said initiatives like MMUA are empowering Nari Shakti and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities at the community level.