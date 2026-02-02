CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates 67 new school buildings, lays foundation for 61 more across Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 2, inaugurated 67 newly constructed, state-of-the-art school buildings and laid the foundation stones for 61 more during a programme held at Sonapur.

The initiative, supported by an investment of Rs 765 crore under Atal Avichal Agragrami Assam, is aimed at strengthening the state’s education infrastructure and creating modern learning environments for students across Assam. The newly built and proposed schools are expected to provide improved facilities and better academic settings for children and teachers.

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Addressing the gathering at Sonapur, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to transforming Assam’s education system by investing in quality infrastructure that enables students to dream bigger and achieve more. He emphasised that education remains a top priority for the state’s long-term development.

The programme marked a significant milestone in Assam’s efforts to build world-class educational institutions and ensure inclusive and equitable access to quality education across the state.