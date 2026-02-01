CM Himanta Biswa Sarma unveils 37-foot statue of Maharaj Krishna Narayan on Chilarai Divas

On the auspicious occasion of Chilarai Divas, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 1, unveiled a 37-foot-tall statue of Maharaj Krishna Narayan, the illustrious 18th-century ruler of Darrang from the Koch–Rajbanshi dynasty, paying tribute to one of the region’s most revered historical figures.

Maharaj Krishna Narayan is remembered as a visionary and benevolent monarch whose reign was marked by noble deeds, social welfare initiatives, and a deep commitment to the wellbeing of his people. The grand statue, unveiled along with a newly developed Children’s Park, has been conceived as a lasting memorial to honour the king’s legacy and to inspire future generations.

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The Chief Minister said the memorial reflects Assam’s rich cultural and historical heritage and highlights the significant contributions of the Koch–Rajbanshi dynasty to the social and cultural fabric of the region. He added that such initiatives play an important role in preserving history while instilling a sense of pride and identity among the people.

The statue and adjoining park are expected to emerge as important cultural landmarks in Darrang, promoting heritage awareness, community engagement, and tourism, while commemorating the enduring legacy of a ruler who shaped the region’s historical and cultural journey.