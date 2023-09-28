Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha launched a scratching attack on Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hours after the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell launched a probe against the former.

Speaking to India Today NE, the Congress leader said, "When someone speaks against Himanat Biswa Sarma's family in Vidhan Sabha then CM's vigilance cell gets after you."

Furthermore, the Congress leader claimed that if anything wrongdoing on the government has been highlighted then the CM's vigilance cell tries to stop it.

The Congress leader also demanded an enquiry into the central government fund allotted to Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife's company Prideeast Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.



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Earlier on September 28, members of the Cell visited the MLA's home constituency of Karimganj North on Thursday and interrogated a few people.

According to sources, the land tax of the tea garden is also pending after it was purchased.

Purkayastha is a three-time MLA and is also the working president of the Congress party in the state.

Purkayastha also denied any sort of irregularities in the purchase of the tea garden.

“The locals there requested that I purchase the tea garden earlier. But I did not have enough money to buy it. Later, I purchased the tea garden with some of my friends and associates for Rs 3.20 crore. The land was bought with 100 per cent white money. We have the details of every penny invested,” the legislator said.