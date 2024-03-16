Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar while announcing the poll dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections has reaffirmed the commitment to providing a festive, democratic environment in India.

The 17th Lok Sabha's term is set to end on 16th June 2024. Additionally, the terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim are due to conclude in June 2024. Kumar also mentioned that elections are due in Jammu and Kashmir.

Reaffirming for a safe and fair elections, Rajiv Kumar said, "There is no place for bloodbath and violence in the elections...From wherever we will receive the information of violence, we will take action against them..."

India's upcoming election will see the participation of 1.8 crore first-time voters. In addition, there are 19.47 crore voters in the age group of 20-29 years, as announced by CEC Kumar.

He further added, "In 12 states the ratio of women voters is higher than men voters. Additionally, we have a total of 96.8 crore electors."

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