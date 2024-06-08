An FIR has been lodged against Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia at Abhayapuri police station in Bongaigaon district.

According to the district general sectary, Srimanta Sankardev Yubo Mancha, Bongaigaon, Jitu Bordoloi, Saikia allegedly made derogatory remarks against the people of lower Assam and said that the people of Upper Assam are running the lower state and also people of the lower Assam are beggars.

"MLA Mrinal Saikia, the way he commented against lower Assam...labelled it as beggar and Upper Assam is running the lower Assam...this will not be taken lightly by the people of lower Assam," said Bordoloi.



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The complaint reads, "With due respect, I would like to inform you that on dtd.5/6/2024 in various news channels of Assam, the below noted accused person had circulated some false statement with intent to cause public of lower Assam against the public tranquillity and intent to cause against the community of lower Assam...It is therefore requested that you kindly register this case against the accused person noted below and recover my sister, who is thus obliged."

Further, Bordoloi claimed that such comments by MLA Mrinal Saikia are at risk of creating a conflict in Upper and Lower Assam.

Mrinal Saikia does not know the history of Assam, the complainant said.

