Ahead of the upcoming by-elections in Assam, the Congress party appointed AICC secretary Manoj Chauhan as the new co-incharge of the state.

Chauhan, who previously served as the co-incharge of Haryana during the recently-held Assembly elections will now take on responsibilities in Assam.

Hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, Chauhan was identified a few years ago by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a talent search initiative aimed at nurturing young leaders within the party.

His appointment reflects the Congress party's strategy of involving dynamic and emerging leaders in critical roles across states.

Chauhan's experience in managing elections in Haryana is expected to contribute to Congress’s efforts in strengthening its presence and organisational capabilities in Assam.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the nomination of six candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Assam and Madhya Pradesh.

Of the six, four candidates have been nominated from Assam and two from Madhya Pradesh.

The nomination of Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha was approved for Dholai constituency. Sanjib Warle has been nominated for the Sidli constituency, Brajenjit Sinha for the Bongaigaon constituency and the candidature of Tanzil Hussain has been approved for the Samaguri constituency - all in Assam.