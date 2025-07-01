Congress behaving like 'overground Maoists': Assam BJP chief

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia has stirred a political storm by labelling Congress workers as "overground Maoists" following the alleged hurling of a water bottle at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s convoy in Golaghat on Monday.

The incident occurred during a protest by local Youth Congress workers, who were demonstrating against the alleged sale of 90 Gir cows, reportedly procured by the state government and allegedly sold to private individuals, including a minister’s wife. Black flags were waved as the CM’s convoy passed, and visuals showed a green plastic bottle being thrown at one of the vehicles. No injuries were reported.

Speaking to reporters, Saikia demanded strict action. “Someone must have instigated those who threw the bottle... an attempt to murder case should be filed,” he said, claiming the act was not spontaneous but ordered. “Left liberals, pseudo-seculars and Congress are the same,” he said, branding the Congress as behaving like "overground Maoists."



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The BJP’s youth wing, BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM), held protests across Assam, including in Guwahati, demanding “exemplary punishment” for the accused. In many locations, BJYM members clashed with police while attempting protest marches.

BJYM state president Rakesh Das, BJP state general secretary Diplu Ranjan Sarma, and other senior leaders joined the protests.

On the other side, Congress maintained a cautious stance. Bhupen Kumar Borah, former state Congress president, condemned the attack, saying, “Violence cannot be the language of protest... our method is voice and pen.” He added that if any Congress worker was involved, it was wrong and unacceptable.

Local Congress leaders in Golaghat distanced themselves from the incident, attributing it to "miscreants" rather than their members. “Police should identify and act on the visuals available,” said a district functionary.

Police have detained four persons so far, and the matter remains under investigation. The political temperature in the state continues to rise amid the deepening rift between BJP and Congress over the incident.