The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Badruddin Ajmal launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on May 5th, labeling it as an "International Chor" (international thief) and its leaders as "looteras" (robbers). Ajmal made these remarks during an election campaign held in Dhubri, where he accused the Congress of fielding candidates who are essentially robbers.

Addressing a gathering in Dhubri, Ajmal expressed confidence in AIUDF's electoral prospects, asserting that they would secure a significant victory margin. He lambasted the Congress party, branding it as a haven for thieves and claiming that the majority of its leaders are involved in corrupt practices.

As the countdown to the third phase of elections continued, electioneering in the No. 2 Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency intensified. Ajmal actively participated in a large-scale election rally in Nairalga, an area predominantly inhabited by minorities.

During his address, Ajmal continued his critique of the Congress party, accusing it of being driven solely by personal ambition and avarice. He highlighted the prolonged agitation led by the people of Dhubri constituency under the leadership of AIUDF, suggesting that their persistence was beginning to yield positive results.

However, Ajmal expressed concern that despite the progress made, the region was now facing a resurgence of criminal elements. He singled out specific individuals, including Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, whom he accused of being among the top 'looteras' (robbers). Ajmal insinuated that Rakibul's participation in the elections was motivated by personal gain rather than genuine concern for the welfare of the constituency.

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