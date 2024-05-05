The Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland and leader of the BLP, Y Patton has strongly denounced the recent incident involving an attempted arson attack on a church located in Kinunger village within the Mokokchung district.

In his statement addressing the matter, Patton expressed profound dismay, emphasizing that such a heinous act is entirely unprecedented and unacceptable within the cultural and social fabric of Nagaland.

Characterizing the attempted arson as both outrageous and deeply unsettling, Patton emphasized that such actions stand in stark contradiction to the core principles of Christian faith, which holds reverence for places of worship and promotes harmony within communities.

Furthermore, Patton asserted that the individuals responsible for perpetrating this act aimed at instilling fear and disrupting the tranquility of the region will face appropriate consequences, irrespective of their motivations or intentions.



As a testament to his commitment to ensuring justice, the Deputy Chief Minister has instructed the relevant investigative authorities to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, with the objective of uncovering the truth behind this reprehensible act.

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