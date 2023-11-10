Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika addressed a massive rally of the BJP party at Panigaon Higher Secondary School ground in No. 75 Naoboicha Assembly constituency.

The Minister mentioned the welfare works being implemented by the Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

At the outset of his speech, the Minister said, "In the past, people used to suffer because of roads, today the people of our Lakhimpur have been liberated from that kind of condition. Several bridges over the Subansiri river are running at full speed at a cost of several hundred crore rupees."

Speaking on ongoing construction, the minister said that the work on 4 bridges over the Brahmaputra is underway in Assam.



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"Construction work is underway at a Dhubri Phulbari, work on the bridge between North Guwahati and Fancy Bazar is almost complete, a bridge is running between Sualkuchi and Palashbari and construction of a bridge is going on between Majuli and Nimatighat. When this bridge connecting Majuli and Nimatighat is completed and the bridges built over the Subansiri River are completed, it will take you an hour to go to Jorhat. But earlier it took five hours to go to Jorhat," said Hazarika.

Minister Hazarika further said that the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, is working day and night for the development of Assam.

Comparing the road conditions with yesterday, the minister said that there will be a big difference between the condition of roads in Assam and the condition of roads seven years ago.

"Seven years ago, there were only bad roads and bad roads in Assam. Now I can firmly say with my chest thick that 90 per cent of the roads in Assam are better now if there is 10 per cent road work to be done somewhere else, that work is also going on at full speed, or the tender of work has started or funds have been allocated," said Hazarika.

The Minister mentioned about the greater emphasis on road connectivity, education, health sectors and said that the most important thing we have given to communication, we have given the utmost importance to the construction of hospitals, in building schools and colleges. Stating that if health, education and road connectivity are done well, no caste will be left behind, the nation will move forward, and our Assam will move forward, Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam will be immersed in the time to come as desired.

In his address, the Minister referred to the chief minister promising jobs to 1 lakh unemployed if the BJP comes to power for the second time and mentioned that in the last two years, the BJP government has been able to provide jobs to 78,000 of the 1 lakh unemployed youth as promised by the government.

In this meeting, the Minister promised jobs to 1 lakh 35 thousand unemployed and not 1 lakh. He adds that we keep our promises in letter and spirit. What comes out of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's mouth once, he follows it in letter and spirit.

The minister addressed the people and said that as elections are coming up everyone is coming to the village but the saffron party always come if there is an election or not.

Slamming the Congress party, Hazarika said that when there is an election, the Congress goes to some other place.

The minister also slammed the Congress party president and asserted that despite being an MLA for 10 years, Bhupen Borah could not make a road from Lalung to Bihpuria and that's why he had to lose twice, he said.

MP Pradan Baruah, MLA Manab Deka, Deori Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Bhairab Deori, District In-charge and Amtron Vice President Ritubaran Sharma, District BJP President Phanidhar Baruah and other party functionaries were present at the gathering.