Congress leader Bhupen Borah has questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on whether the rise in tax will lead to an increase in their vote share in the Lok Sabha elections.

He raised this question in response to the recent tax hike implemented by the BJP-led government.

While responding to the claim of cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika with regards to the Diphu and Kokrajhar seat wherein Congress has shown its confidence, Bhupen Borah said, "If you keep on increasing the tax will the vote also increase...if the price of commodity keeps on increasing will the vote share also increase...on the otherhand, if unemployment in the state keeps on rising will the vote share go up for BJP...they should think on these lines also."

Assam cabinet minister Pijush Hazarkia on November 21 asserted that if the opposition party, Congress, wins from the Diphu and Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, the former will refrain from contesting elections.



Also Read: Assam: Pay Rs 300 to celebrate Bihu, state government's new tax policy leave citizens miffed

This comes after Congress president Bhupen Borah allegedly said the party is confident of winning from the Diphu and Kokrajhar LS seats.

Addressing the media, Hazarika said, "If they (Congress) win from Diphu and Kokrajhar then in the coming election I would not contest an election."



The State Government has released a new tax policy that has left citizens surprised. As per the notice, people now have to shell out extra to even celebrate Bihu, take out a public rally or conduct a public meet.

According to the notice, people now have to pay Rs 300 to even get permission for cultural processions, events, bihu, ceremonies, etc. Additionally, Rs 2,000 for permission for political rallies, events and meetings, Rs 2,000 for permission for all types of sporting events, Rs 500 for permission for street plays, awareness rallies, events, Rs. 5000 for permission for trade fairs, food fairs; Rs 50,000 charge in Guwahati for commercial construction permission while Rs 25,000 in other parts of the state, Rs 10,000 for permission of opening petrol pumps and gas agencies, a fee of Rs 300 for private employment verification, a fee of Rs 300 for verification of rented accommodation and PG and Rs 300 fee for verification of workers involved in construction.

Earlier most of its taxes were paid to the government but now it has been revised and increased again.