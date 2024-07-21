In a sharp rebuke, Congress leader Pawan Khera lashed out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, July 21, accusing him of using misleading data to create societal divisions. Khera criticized Sarma’s recent statements about the Muslim population in Assam, alleging that the Chief Minister's claims are intended to foster discord among the people.

"He's attempting to divide people with false data. When he was with the Congress, he didn't act this way. Since joining the BJP, it's as if he's undergone a complete transformation," Khera stated.

This confrontation follows Sarma’s remarks on July 17, where he reiterated his concerns about Assam's changing demographics, which he described as a "life and death" issue. The Chief Minister claimed that the Muslim population in the state had risen dramatically, from 12 per cent in 1951 to 40 per cent today.

"Changing demographics is a critical issue for me. The Muslim population in Assam has surged to 40%. Back in 1951, it was just 12 per cent. We've lost many districts. This isn't a political issue for me; it's a matter of life and death," Sarma emphasized, highlighting his administration's commitment to identifying and addressing illegal immigration.

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Sarma further accused illegal immigrants of exploiting tribal communities by marrying tribal women without legal compliance. "Illegal immigrants are marrying tribal daughters without following due legal processes. Our BJP government will enact laws to prevent such exploitation," Sarma declared.

On July 20, Sarma cited an analysis by a "noted Assamese journalist" predicting that Assam could become a Muslim-majority state by 2051, reinforcing his concerns about demographic shifts.

The escalating exchange between Khera and Sarma underscores the ongoing debate over demographic changes and their implications for Assam's social fabric.