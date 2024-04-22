Pradyut Bordoloi, notable for being the first to syndicate Assam coal, has been ignored by the BJP, according to Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika.

The minister made these remarks while calling for Bordoloi to join him in taking an oath at Kamakhya. In other news, the election campaign for the second phase has begun at Barghuli in Kaliabor sub-division, under the Rupahi assembly constituency of No. 9 Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Minister Pijush Hazarika and MLA Jitu Goswami are leading the campaign for BJP candidate Suresh Bora. During a rally attended by several thousand people, Minister Pijus criticized Congress candidate Pradyut Bordoloi and the Congress party.

The crowd was reportedly entertained with song and dance performances prior to the minister's arrival.