Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a potshot at Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi and claimed that the latter is mentally unstable.

Speaking to the reporters here in Assam, CM Sarma said, "Everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi is mentally unstable and can't think optimistically...If you see Rahul Gandhi every day you can make many viral videos, so he is not a mentally-balanced person."

This comes after a video of Rahul Gandhi went viral, wherein the Congress leader offering a biscuit to a puppy, which subsequently refuses it, leading to the Congress scion passing the biscuit to a supporter.



Also Read: Assam CM inaugurates Skill Training Centre in Dhemaji district

The footage, disseminated by the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, stirred controversy as it circulated across social media platforms. The BJP swiftly seized upon the opportunity, accusing Gandhi of disrespecting his supporters.

Formerly affiliated with the Congress party himself, Sarma launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, asserting that neither Gandhi nor his family could coerce him into submission. "I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to partake and resigned from the Congress," Sarma said.