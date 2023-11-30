Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi will publicly seek the backing of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, claims cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika.

Speaking on the preparation for the Lok Sabha election, Hazarika claimed that today the Congress party's Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi are set to publically announce an alliance with the AIUDF party in Dibrugarh.

"All these alliances will not hamper the saffron party ally as we are confident that under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma in the coming Lok sabha election, the saffron party will win 12 LS seats," added Hazarika.



Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes scooters to 35,770 meritorious students under Pragyan Bharati Scheme

Addressing the media, cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika said, "This time 35,770 meritious students from the state have been awarded with the prestigious Dr Banikanta Kakati award. Girl students who have stood first position and boys who have acquired 75 per cent and above in the HS final year examinations have been awarded a scooty."

Further, the minister asserted that along with the other part of the state, in Barak Valley almost 3,100 students have received the scooty.

Notably, 1250 students have received scooty in Karimganj and Silchar and 500 students have received scooty in Hailakandi respectively.