Hours after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife filed a Rs 10 crore defamation case against MP Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress leader is ready to offer his free advice to the company linked to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In a tweet, the Congress MP wrote, "Out of respect I will offer my free advice to the company linked to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma which has received approval for a Rs 10 crore grant from the Government of India. Please make Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP MP Pallab Das a party to the case."



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This comes after Riniki Bhuyan Sarma responded to the allegation and wrote, "Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. is an independent entity in existence since 2006 with business interests in varied sectors. It is a law-abiding company with all its financial records in the public domain. With a long and successful business track record, Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd.- like any other qualifying enterprise- is eligible to participate in government-supported programs/incentive schemes. However in the present case, pertaining to the PM Kisan Sampada Scheme, Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd has neither claimed or received a single paisa of government subsidy, despite meeting all the eligible criteria.

This is nothing but an attack to malign and defame a 17-year-old Assmease enterprise, which has adhered to every aspect of the law, headed by a women entrepreneur. To protect the reputation of our hardworking employees from this slanderous campaign of Sir Gaurav Gogoi- Member of Parliament, I am thereby constrained to file a case of defamation with Rs 10 crore in damages against him in the court of law."