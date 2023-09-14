Amid war of words between Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Chief Minister Himnata Biswa Sarma intensifies on X (formerly Twitter) over the CM's wife's (Riniki Bhuyan Sarma) alleged involvement in receiving a credit-linked subsidy from the Central Government, now Riniki Bhuyan Sarma has filed a defamation case against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Responding to the allegation, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma said, "Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd. is an independent entity in existence since 2006 with business interests in varied sectors. It is a law-abiding company with all its financial records in the public domain. With a long and successful business track record, Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd.- like any other qualifying enterprise- is eligible to participate in government-supported programs/incentive schemes. However in the present case, pertaining to the PM Kisan Sampada Scheme, Pride East Entertainments Pvt. Ltd has neither claimed or received a single paisa of government subsidy, despite meeting all the eligible criteria.



Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma threatens legal action against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

My response towards the allegations raised against PrideEast entertainments Pvt Ltd pic.twitter.com/CQ9NkXlgNf — RINIKI BHUYAN SHARMA (@rinikibsharma) September 14, 2023

This is nothing but an attack to malign and defame a 17-year-old Assmease enterprise, which has adhered to every aspect of the law, headed by a women entrepreneur. To protect the reputation of our hardworking employees from this slanderous campaign of Sir Gaurav Gogoi- Member of Parliament, I am thereby constrained to file a case of defamation with Rs 10 crore in damages against him in the court of law."

This comes after Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's husband and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and lashed out at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and wrote, "Yes, I am agitated. There have been numerous reasons for my anger against your family since 2010. I am confident that we will meet in court, and once again, I will be able to prove my point. I have successfully done so in 2016 and 2021, and I am determined to do it again, both in the People's Court and in a court of law."