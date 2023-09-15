Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi crossed swords on social media again re-surfaced after the Congress leader blamed the former for committing a 'moral crime'.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter) Gaurav Gogoi wrote, "In the court of public opinion receiving approval for a government grant of Rs. 10 crore for a firm linked to the Chief Minister is a moral crime. A Chief Minister should offer to resign irrespective of if and when the money was transferred. The approval is the Lakshman Rekha."

In the court of public opinion receiving an approval for a government grant of Rs. 10 crore for a firm linked to Chief Minister is a moral crime. A Chief Minister should offer to resign irrespective of if and when the money was transferred. The approval is the Lakshman Rekha. — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) September 15, 2023

The fresh attack on the state's chief minister came hours after the acrimonious X battle ended with 'thank you' coming from both sides.



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On September 14, the social media spat between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress MP from the state Gaurav Gogoi over the latter’s allegation of the involvement of Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma in a land scam took an ugly turn with both making personal attacks on each other.

While the two leaders have been engaged in a public spat since September 13 over the alleged scam, it took a different turn at 5.43 pm today when the chief minister posted an intriguing comment on his official handle on X (formerly Twitter).