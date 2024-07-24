Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament from Jorhat, Assam met Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari to highlight the condition of National Highway 37. The Jorhat MP meets the Minister during the ongoing Monsoon Session in Parliament.

Taking to microblogging site ‘X’, the Jorhat MP stated, “I highlighted the deteriorating condition of NH 37 in Assam to him. I also informed him that the tender process for the Jorhat to Jhanji portion onward to Dibrugarh has been initiated and canceled three times till date.”

The MP further stated that he is skeptical whether the ongoing fourth round of the tender process for the Jorhat to Jhanji portion will yield a positive outcome.

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