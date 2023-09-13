Hours after the Assam chief minister cleared the air of his wife's (Riniki Bhuyan Sarma) company receiving a subsidy of Rs 10 crore from the Ministry of Food Processing Industries as part of the Kisan Sampada scheme, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi bounced back with the URL re-directing to the list of beneficiaries.

Taking to his X handle (Twitter) Gogoi wrote, "For the convenience of the Hon’ble Chief Minister I am attaching the link to the website of the Ministry of Food Processing. It shows the list of companies and promoters who have received the Rs 10 crore government subsidy. Please see serial 10. https://t.co/rR2m9PH8DX."

For the convenience of the Hon’ble Chief Minister I am attaching the link to the website of the Ministry of Food Processing. It shows the list of companies and promoters who have received the Rs 10 crore government subsidy. Please see serial 10.https://t.co/rR2m9PH8DX https://t.co/O9krRaDSRW — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) September 13, 2023

The Congress MP also tweeted, "The Ministry of Food Processing website clearly shows the name of the person and the company she is associated with. The Rs 10 crore government grant has also been approved. Please report to the Union Minister if their website has been hacked."



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This comes after, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma swiftly addressed the allegations, refuting any claims of receiving subsidies from the Central government.

"I would like to clarify that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has ever received any financial subsidies from the Government of India," CM Sarma wrote, in response to Gogoi's tweet.

I would like to reiterate again with full responsibility that my wife and the company she is associated with have not taken or received any subsidies from the Government of India. https://t.co/PeDhTfrlZq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 13, 2023

Furthermore, there were claims that Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, who serves as the Chairperson and Managing Director of the Pride East Entertainments media group, acquired 50 bighas 2 Katha of agricultural land in Kaliabor Dargaji village in Nagaon district approximately two years ago when Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed the role of Chief Minister.