Congress slams BJP over ‘hypocrisy’ on protest and democracy

The Congress has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of political hypocrisy, alleging double standards in its stance on democratic protests and accountability.

In a strongly worded statement, party representatives said it was “deeply ironic” that the BJP, which had previously staged protests during major national events such as the 2010 Commonwealth Games, is now lecturing others on democracy and peaceful dissent.

The statement also questioned the authenticity of a recent “Made in India” technological showcase, alleging that a Chinese-made robot was presented as indigenous innovation. The Congress claimed that raising concerns over such issues falls within the democratic right to demand transparency and accountability.

Also Read: Tripura Mahila Morcha burns Rahul Gandhi effigy over Congress protest at AI Summit

Referring to the protest carried out by the Indian Youth Congress, the party said the demonstration was intended to seek clarity and uphold democratic values. It added that if the government promotes initiatives such as “Make in India,” transparency should take precedence over publicity.

The Congress further criticised BJP leaders for staging protests in front of the Indian National Congress Bhavan in Dimapur, alleging that slogans were raised without verifying facts.

The party asserted that democracy requires responsibility and accountability rather than “selective outrage,” and maintained that the public can distinguish between genuine demands for transparency and politically motivated criticism.