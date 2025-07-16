Congress sounds 2026 poll bugle in Assam, targets Himanta over corruption, communal politics

The Congress launched its 2026 Assam Assembly election campaign with fiery speeches from party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, both accusing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of corruption and communalism.

Addressing a massive workers’ meet in Chaygaon, Rahul Gandhi said fear was “visible” on Sarma’s face and claimed that the people of Assam — not just the Congress — would send him to jail. He alleged the BJP CM was “handing over land and wealth to Adani and Ambani” and vowed that the Congress would restore justice and dignity.

Congress chief Kharge recalled Sarma’s defection from Congress to BJP and accused the ruling party of thriving on poaching leaders to gain power in Assam. “The man who ran away from the Congress is now the CM,” he said.



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Both leaders also slammed the BJP for using central agencies, manipulating voter rolls, and promoting hate politics. They promised to rebuild evicted homes, offer better wages to tea workers, ensure education and jobs, and protect constitutional rights if voted to power.

Gandhi warned that voter list manipulation similar to that in Maharashtra and Bihar is being attempted in Assam and urged party workers to stay vigilant.

Kharge, taking a jibe at PM Modi, said, “He visited five countries in five days but couldn’t find two hours for Manipur.”

The event marked the Congress’s formal political offensive in Assam, with a clear message: it’s gearing up to challenge the BJP's rule head-on in 2026.