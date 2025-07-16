Rahul Gandhi visited Assam solely to criticise me: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a sharp yet sardonic swipe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi following the latter’s remarks during his Assam visit, stating that Gandhi’s repeated criticism had only boosted his political stature.

Writing on X, Sarma said, “Rahul Gandhi visited Assam today solely to criticise me… I must say, I am grateful—because today, he has elevated my political stature to a level I might never have reached had I remained in the Congress party.”

Sarma further added, “It is a day of great satisfaction. If Rahul Gandhi has chosen to criticise me, it’s a clear sign I must be doing something right for the people of Assam.”

The remarks come amid a growing war of words between the BJP and Congress in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.



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