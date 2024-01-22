The Indian National Congress announced its decision to conduct nationwide protests in response to what it described as alleged planned attacks on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi during its passage through Assam.

The yatra, which began in Manipur on January 14, has traversed several northeastern states and is scheduled to continue through Assam until January 25th, covering a distance of 833 kilometres across 17 districts.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal accused Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, of orchestrating relentless assaults on the party's convoys and properties since the yatra entered the state.

He labelled Sarma as "the most corrupt CM in India" and claimed that these attacks were a desperate attempt to divert attention from the BJP government's administrative failures and corruption at both the state and central levels.



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Taking to his X handle, Venugopal wrote, "Since our entry in Assam, the most corrupt CM in India has been carrying out relentless attacks on our convoys, properties and leaders using his goons.This is a matter that every Indian must take seriously, because it exposes the BJP’s fascism and hooliganism. All across India, PCCs and DCCs are instructed to hold large-scale protests tomorrow evening and exposing how the Modi-led BJP is killing democracy in Assam through their corrupt CM. Our fight for justice - social, economic and political - will continue undeterred!."

The Congress party has called for massive protest demonstrations to be held at state and district headquarters, involving senior leaders and party functionaries. These protests are intended to stand against the suppression of their cause and to maintain their commitment to justice, despite the actions of a few.

The party has also demanded a judicial inquiry into the attack on Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, suggesting the involvement of a BJP MLA and his supporters.

During the yatra, there have been reports of Rahul Gandhi being mobbed at a roadside eatery and instances of posters being torn down.

The Congress party remains undeterred in its mission for social, economic, and political justice, despite these challenges.