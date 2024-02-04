BJP MP from Assam Pabitra Margherita while slamming the Opposition INDIAN bloc said that the Congress party's condition is extremely pathetic.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Margherita said, "We saw the so-called prime ministerial candidate of INDIA alliance Rahul Gandhi, when he visited Assam during his Nyay Yatra here, in district headquarters we saw just a gathering of 250 people to 1000 or 1200 people...So this reflects what? This reflects that their ideology, their party, their work, and their leadership are being rejected by the people of Assam, Northeast and whole India..."

Expressing confidence that BJP is going to sweep the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Pabitra Margherita further added, "Congress itself says that yes their condition is so pathetic, so poor that they are not going to cross the number of 14...We have 14 seats in Assam".

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Dhanbad in Bihar today. A massive crowd have gathered at Saraidhella area in Dhanbad to welcome the Congress leader and be part of the rally.

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