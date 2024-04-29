MLA Kamalakhya Purkayastha, during an interaction with the media, offered insights into the current standing of the Congress party. He emphasized the entrenched strength of the BJP since its inception, confidently predicting their victory in 11 seats with close contests in two others.

Specifically addressing the Karimganj and Nagaon constituencies, Purkayastha, drawing upon his experience both as a legislator and a resident, expressed certainty in BJP's triumph.

Similarly, he echoed Chief Minister Sarma's assertion of BJP's probable success in Jorhat. However, regarding Dhubri, Purkayastha refrained from making predictions, citing the pending elections.

Regarding potential defections to the BJP post-elections, he acknowledged the likelihood of numerous individuals aligning with the party, though exact numbers remain uncertain.

Purkayastha noted the inevitability of some members departing Congress, though he stopped short of declaring the party's demise, suggesting instead a significant exodus towards alternative political affiliations.



Earlier, Dey had extended support to the BJP-led government in Assam and claimed the BJP will both seats in Barak Valley, that is Silchar (SC) and Karimganj (Gen) seats in the Lok Sabha election. He also said the Congress's situation is 'horrible' and it will 'perish' in the days to come.

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