In a stunning display of electoral strength, Congress candidate Manjila Bibi has secured a record-breaking victory in the Rupshi Zilla Parishad constituency in Dhubri, garnering an impressive 38,319 votes.

This decisive win significantly outpaces her rivals, with the BJP receiving 11,692 votes and the AIUDF obtaining 10,786 votes in the same area.

The broader Zilla Parishad elections across five assembly constituencies in Dhubri have revealed a dynamic shift in the region's political landscape. The BJP has made substantial inroads, securing five seats, particularly in the Bilasipara and Golakganj assembly constituencies.

The party's victories in Agomoni-Halakura, Golakganj, Raniganj, Salkocha, and Gangadhar are being lauded by local political observers as "spectacular." This performance is considered remarkable, given the traditional dominance of the Congress and AIUDF in Dhubri.



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The recent delimitation of constituencies, which altered geographical boundaries and renamed certain areas, is being cited as a potential factor influencing the election results.

Despite the BJP's gains, the Congress party has maintained a strong presence, securing ten Zilla Parishad seats. Their victories include Bahir-Salmara, Jhagrarpar, Motirchar, Folimari, Lakhiganj, Adabari, Sindurai, Rupshi, Panbari-Rangamati, and Raidak.

The AIUDF managed to secure three seats, winning in Chalakura, Gaspara, and Fakirganj-Airkata. Raijor Dal claimed one seat in Mahamaya, and an independent candidate won in Nayeralga-Tilapara Zilla Parishad constituency.

The results of the Dhubri Zilla Parishad elections indicate a complex and evolving political scenario in the region. The Congress's impressive performance, led by Manjila Bibi's landslide victory, alongside the BJP's significant gains, highlights the changing political dynamics and the impact of recent delimitation efforts.

