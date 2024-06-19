Royal Global University in Guwahati announced Indian cricketer Riyan Parag as its new brand ambassador. The university officially launched this partnership with the cricketer during a special ceremony held on campus.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Riyan Parag stated, “I am deeply honoured to be associated with Royal Global University. This institution’s commitment to education resonates with my journey in cricket. I am excited to be part of the University’s campaign ‘Northeast Can’t Wait. Join the Change’ and inspire students to pursue their dreams with passion.”

The ceremony included the formal signing of partnership documents by Riyan Parag.

The event commenced with Chairperson-Academics AK Buragohain, delivering a welcoming speech highlighting the importance of this collaboration. Chancellor AK Pansari followed with a keynote address, where he spoke about the university’s strategic value of partnering with Riyan Parag.

Pansari said, “Today marks a monumental step for Royal Global University. By welcoming Riyan Parag into our family, we are not just associating with a sports icon, but with a symbol of dedication, hard work, and excellence."

"Riyan’s journey from Assam to the national cricket stage embodies the aspirations of countless young minds. His presence will undoubtedly inspire our students to dream big and achieve greatness. We are proud to have him as our Brand Ambassador, and we look forward to the positive impact this partnership will bring,” he added.