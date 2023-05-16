In the last 2 years, the Assam government has been able to create a safer place for women amid sporadic cases of violence.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the crime rate against women has come down by 41 per cent and there has been an unprecedented clampdown on child marriages.

It is to be mentioned here that the Assam government's drive against child marriages which made national headlines, saw as many as 3,200 people behind bars in an unprecedented crackdown.

Further, the state also witnessed a dip in instances of crime against children which stood at 18 per cent in the last two years.

Also Read: Assam records the highest number of cases of crime against women for the fifth time in a row

Earlier in 2022, as per the 69th edition of the National Crime Records Bureau report for the year 2021, Assam recorded the highest number of cases of crime against women for the fifth time in a row.

The released data titled - 'Crime in India 2021 report' shows that the rate of crime against women in Assam was 168.3, way higher than the national rate of 64.5. Delhi came second with 147.6 while Odisha came third with 137.8.

In 2017, the rate of crime against women in Assam was 143.3, it was 166 in 2018, 177 in 2019 and a subsequent dip in 2020 with 154.3.

In 2020, Assam recorded 26 instances of rape-cum-murder/gang rape – the third highest figure in the country after Uttar Pradesh (31) and Madhya Pradesh (27). It recorded 1,658 cases of rape last year. There were 4,642 cases of assault with the intention of outraging modesty.

Witnessing a jump in cases of crimes against women in 2021, Assam registered 29,046 cases with 52.9 per cent of the Chargesheeting rate.

