In a concerning breach of security, a water motor and an aluminium sliding window were reported stolen from the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC) office located within the supposedly secure DICC campus at Gauripur in Assam’s Dhubri district.

The site, guarded by personnel from the 48 BN Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was expected to be well-protected.

DICC officials discovered the theft recently and promptly approached the CRPF officials stationed at the campus gate to request access to CCTV footage.

However, the CRPF revealed that the installed cameras were non-functional due to the absence of cable connections to the recording system — effectively rendering the surveillance system useless.



Also Read: 32 Assam Rifles honoured with Unit Citation for exceptional service in Dima Hasao

This disclosure has hampered the investigation, as the exact time of the theft and the identity of the perpetrators remain unknown. The stolen items — a water motor and a large aluminium window — were significant enough to raise questions about how such materials could be removed from a campus guarded by a national paramilitary force without detection.

A local source expressed disbelief over the incident: “The CRPF controls the gate. How did anyone manage to get in and carry out such a theft? The fact that the CCTV system was not working makes the situation even worse.”

The incident has raised serious concerns about internal security lapses and the effectiveness of surveillance systems within sensitive government premises. With no CCTV footage available, the investigation is expected to face major challenges in identifying the culprits and recovering the stolen property.