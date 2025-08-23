CRPF officials hail Karbi Anglong sports complex, moot Delhi replica

The newly constructed Multi-Utility Sports Complex at the Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) Stadium in Diphu has received high praise from senior officials of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who described it as a model sports facility of national importance.

A CRPF delegation comprising Dr. Prem Chand, DIG (CSO) Training Directorate; Dr. Kenjom Ngomdir, CMO (SG)/Commandant (Med), Training Directorate; and Inspector Sachin, Chief Coach (Athletics), inspected the state-of-the-art complex on Thursday.

The visit followed a meeting with Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), at his official residence. The tour was facilitated on the advice of Gyanendra Pratap Singh, IPS, former Assam DGP and current Director General of CRPF.



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The officials were particularly impressed by the world-class infrastructure, which houses six specialised sports halls for badminton, basketball, futsal, karate, chess, and yoga, along with a modern gymnasium.

Additional facilities include a 100-seat conference hall, a 1,200-seat multipurpose hall, offices, dining spaces, a grand open stage with a 4,000-seat capacity, including a VVIP gallery, and a 200-bed accommodation complex supported by hotels and restaurants.

Calling the KASA Stadium a unique facility in the country, the CRPF officials proposed replicating its design for a similar project in New Delhi. Expressing pride in the recognition, CEM Ronghang said the achievement was a milestone for the people of Karbi Anglong. He was accompanied by Executive Member Madhuram Lekhte, MAC Headsing Rongphar, and other council representatives during the inspection.