Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on March 28 said that the official talks with Assam over the remaining six areas of border disputes will begin soon this year.

''We will try to take this matter as soon as possible and in this regard, communication has already started. However, officially we try to work it out in April or May,'' Sangma said while speaking to the media.

Sangma said talks will start as soon as the regional committees discuss the details, adding,'' Both states had signed a historic agreement in the national capital to resolve their 50-year-old pending boundary issue in March last year.''

In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, both Assam and Meghalaya signed the agreement following a draft resolution submitted by the Chief Ministers of both states to Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration by the MHA.

Both governments introduced the draft resolution to resolve their border dispute in six of the 12 areas of difference along the 884-km boundary.

As per the proposed recommendations for the 36.79 square km of land, Assam will keep 18.51 square km and give the remaining 18.28 square km to Meghalaya.

Also read: Meghalaya faces shortage of 150 specialist doctors, Government assures urgent action