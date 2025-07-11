CWC flags flood risk at 20 river sites; Assam and Bihar face severe inundation

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has identified 20 river sites across India under flood risk, with three locations—one in Assam and two in Bihar—experiencing severe flood conditions, according to its latest flood bulletin issued on Friday.

The CWC highlighted that water levels have crossed the danger mark in Assam's Golaghat along the Brahmaputra and in Muzaffarpur and Gopalganj in Bihar along the Ganga’s tributaries, Bagmati and Gandak.

The Brahmaputra and Ganga river systems account for the majority of high-risk sites. While the flood situation remains critical, the CWC clarified that no river has breached its all-time high flood level yet.



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Among the 20 flagged locations, 17 have been classified as "above normal", with warning levels persisting for over 24 hours. The affected states include Assam, Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and disaster response teams have been alerted in vulnerable areas.