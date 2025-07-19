Cyber crime crackdown in Baksa: Two youths arrested by Mushalpur police

In a major breakthrough against the growing menace of cybercrime in Assam, Baksa district police have arrested two youths—Manas Jyoti Deka and Himangshu Das—for their alleged involvement in a cyber fraud case.

According to police sources, the two accused were picked up by the Mushalpur Police late Friday night and are currently being interrogated. They are suspected to be involved in a cyber fraud racket that illicitly transferred around ₹56 lakh from various bank accounts.



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Officials believe the operation was carried out by a larger network, and the arrested duo are part of an organized gang targeting individuals’ bank accounts to siphon off money secretly. Given the ongoing investigation and the possibility of more arrests, police have refrained from disclosing further details at this stage.

A case has been registered under case number 47/25, and police said efforts are on to track down other members of the racket. The crackdown comes as part of the Assam Police’s intensified action against the rising trend of cyber-related crimes in the state.