In yet another encounter, a dacoit was injured in a police shooting in Sipajhar. Taijuddin Ahmed has been identified as the thief.

According to police, he was involved in the Paltan Bazar robbery. According to reports, police carried out an operation in Sipajhar by bringing Ahmed along with them.

During the operation, the dacoit attempted to flee when the police opened fire on him. Notably, the robbery incident was caught on CCTV.

In Guwahati, five burglars looted an apartment in broad daylight. The robbers stole cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from a businessman's home.