Dear citizens, I’m coming soon: Shyamkanu Mahanta reappears online, vows cooperation

Shyamkanu Mahanta, Chief Organiser of the North East Festival, took to social media to declare that he would “fully cooperate” with the government and administration in the ongoing SIT probe into singer Zubeen Garg’s death.

“Dear citizens, I’m coming soon. I’ve already told the police. I will fully cooperate with the government and the administration. I have nothing to hide. I will answer all the questions asked by the SIT,” Mahanta wrote.

Calling for a “very high-level investigation” into the case, he added, “I wish a thorough investigation into all aspects, everything, and a thorough investigation into the death of my beloved Zubeen Garg.”

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 29 announced that the state government has formally requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the death of popular singer Zubeen Garg.



Also Read: Assam moves MHA for Singapore’s help in Zubeen Garg death probe: Himanta

In a post shared on social media, the Chief Minister said, “The Govt of Assam has submitted a formal request to the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore in connection with the unfortunate demise of our beloved Zubeen. Once invoked, this will ensure full cooperation from Singaporean authorities—giving us access to case details and assistance to bring back the accused and secure justice.”

Recently, his wife Garima Saikia Garg, lodged a complaint with the CID, naming individuals who were reportedly present with the singer during his final hours abroad.

By seeking the invocation of MLAT, the state government aims to facilitate direct collaboration with Singaporean authorities in order to obtain crucial documents, forensic reports, and testimonies related to the case.