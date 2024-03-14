Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Assam today, where he will address public gatherings in Barpeta and Kokrajhar.

During his visit, Singh will also speak at a Karyakarta Sammelan in Kokrajhar. This visit is seen as significant in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, as Singh's presence is expected to boost the morale of party workers.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier expressed confidence in the NDA's performance in the upcoming polls, stating that the alliance is set to win 11.5 seats, with the possibility of securing 12. However, the ultimate goal is to secure all 14 seats in the state, added Sarma.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be contesting in 11 out of 14 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), will compete in Barpeta, Dhubri and Kokrajhar seats respectively.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently facing his third Lok Sabha election, recently concluded a two-day visit to the BJP-governed state. The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to take place in April-May this year.

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