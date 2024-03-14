President Droupadi Murmu on March 13 gave her approval to Uttarakhand's Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2024, as confirmed by a statement from the state government.

This approval positions Uttarakhand to be the first state in India to implement the UCC. The Bill was referred to President Murmu by Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh on February 29.

The UCC Bill was first introduced by the state government under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on February 6, highlighting its significance.

On February 7, a significant day unfolded in Uttarakhand as the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly.

The event was marked as a 'historic day' by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The bill, which was passed during a special session of the Uttarakhand assembly, received a comfortable majority.

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