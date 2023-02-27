A government delegation from Assam visited the recently renovated Shree Saptakoteshwar Temple at Naroa, Bicholim, Goa.

The delegation was accompanied by Swayampurna Mitras Kailas Gokhale, Pradesh Khandeparkar and Sainath Naik.

Meanwhile, the officials from Assam appreciated the initiatives implemented under the Swayampurna Goa Program.

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On the otherhand, the delegation also visited the houses of beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Grameen at Mayem.

The Saptakoteshwar temple at Narve in Goa, India, is considered to be one of the six great sites of temples of Shiva in the Konkan area.

Saptakoteshwar, a form of Shiva, was one of the chief deities of the Kings of the Kadamba dynasty around the twelfth century.

The temple was built by the King for his wife Kamaldevi who was a staunch devotee of this god. The Kadamba kings proudly used the title (Birudu) Shree Saptakotisha Ladbha Varaveera.