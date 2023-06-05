The decision on jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia's plea for interim bail for six weeks in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy scam will be pronounced by the Delhi High Court on June 5. Sisodia who is the sole person responsible for taking care of his ailing wife applied for interim bail.

Sisodia was unable to meet his ailing wife on Saturday during a visit permitted by the High Court because she was in the hospital prior to his arrival. AAP officials claim that Seema Sisodia had to be admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital because she has multiple sclerosis before the senior AAP leader arrived from Tihar Jail.

Udit Prakash Rai, the former CEO of the Delhi Jal Board, has filed a complaint against Special Secretary, Vigilance, YVVJ Rajasekhar, claiming that he was subjected to "harassment" and "mental torture." For his official residence, a monument from the 15th century allegedly was destroyed. This comes just a few days after the vigilance department asked Rai to respond "without fail" to the show cause notice that was sent to him.

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