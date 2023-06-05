Today is World Environment Day. On the occasion of World Environment Day, various programs, including plantation of saplings, are being organized in government-private enterprises. On the contrary, the act of a man serving as an undeclared watchman of a hill has become a matter of discussion among the locals.

The ‘Guardian of the Hills’ has been identified as Purnakanta Roy alias ‘Manager’ of Sonakhali in Bongaigaon district. For the last nearly 30 years, Purnakanta Roy has been quietly guarding the hills, shying away from the media glare.

Roy has been quietly following the his duties towards Mother Earth with full diligence and keeping clear the green hills free of any waste material, barring intruders from entering the forest areas and stopping them cutting the trees in the Sonakhuli hills of Bongaigaon district.

Purnakanta Roy's aka manager's busy schedule increases during the picnic season of December, January and February of the year in the name of Sonakhuli Hills, which is green in the true love of nature. It is his responsibility to keep the picnic spot clean.

Purnakanta Roy, once an activist in the movement for the survival of Assam, continued to work every day in the interest of protecting nature.

Such people are the real warriors of nature. Purnakanta Roy alias Manager, a lifelong lover of nature who is deprived of government patronage, government awards and scholarships.

Purnakanta has expressed his mind that he will continue the work of protecting the hill in this way.

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