In a significant breakthrough, Delhi police have apprehended seven individuals, including a doctor, in connection with a major organ transplant racket that was exposed by the Crime Branch. The arrests, made public on Tuesday, July 9, shed light on an intricate network operating across international borders.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Amit Goel, revealed that the mastermind behind this illicit operation was a Bangladeshi national. "Seven people have been arrested in connection with an international organ transplant racket. The mastermind of this racket was a Bangladeshi," Goel told ANI.

Among those arrested is a key figure named Russell, who was responsible for coordinating between patients and donors. A female doctor, allegedly involved in performing the illegal transplants, has also been detained. The police disclosed that both the donors and recipients in these cases were from Bangladesh.

According to the police, the syndicate had established deep-rooted connections in Bangladesh and had been operational since 2019. They charged exorbitant fees, ranging from Rs 25-30 lakhs for each transplant. "They used to charge Rs 25-30 lakhs for each transplant. Both the donor and the receiver were from Bangladesh. They have been running the organ racket since 2019," the official stated.

The arrests mark a critical step in dismantling this international racket, highlighting the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat such illegal activities. Further investigations are underway to uncover more details about the network and its operations.

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